Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

January 11, 2019

Timothée Chalamet Finally Explains The 'Sequin Harness' He Wore To The Golden Globes

The “Beautiful Boy” star told Ellen DeGeneres, “I thought it was a bib.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.