Tim Federle Reveals Cover Of His New Book For Young Readers

Lesbianing with AE! Hooking Up With A Co-Worker Dear Lindsey, So I know it’s a shitty idea to sleep with your coworker but I did. Hear me out, ok, we’re like practically the only ladies to work at this big organization, never mind the only gay ones. So we really hit it off right away on a friendship level. Then we got close […]

Keeana Kee Drops Hot New Single “You’re Real” Keeana Kee has released her much-anticipated single “You’re Real” and you can listen to it first on AfterEllen! Keeana’s musical style is a mix of upbeat, sexy exotic pop tunes that make you want to dance on a Spanish beach and fall in love. Which make sense, because the Latvian pop star is in love […]