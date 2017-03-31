Three Women Are Trying To Close The Orgasm Gap By Giving Away Free Sex Toys

Three software developers from Indianapolis are giving away free sex toys to support a truly feminist cause: closing the orgasm gap.

Jannet, Lexi and Shirin had been giving away sex toys, lube and condoms for years; offering free toys at health clinics, feminist gatherings, and even protests. But it wasn’t until January that they decided to launch their very own website called Sexy Liberation. (Last names have been withheld for privacy reasons.)

“So far it’s been wildly successful,” Jannet told The Huffington Post. And it’s no surprise why.

On the Sexy Liberation website, shoppers can purchase a lipstick bullet vibrator, a silicone butt plug and a vibrating cock ring all for free. Yep, for free.

“Our mission is to provide free sex toys to those who are less fortunate, curious, or both,” the Sexy Liberation tagline reads.

Sexy Liberation does charge for some items ― such as a pink rabbit vibrator, kegel balls and a flogger, among other toys. While these products cost money, most items are sold at a discounted price. Jannet told HuffPost that they use the profits from these paid products to subsidize the free ones.

Jannet explained that sexual exploration is “absolutely” a feminist issue and that’s exactly why the trio is offering this service to everyone, but women specifically.

“This orgasm gap is not local to one region on this fine planet,” she said. “Our goal is a globally-oriented response to the ingrained societal messages that create barriers to people’s sexual enjoyment ― especially women’s. Women across the globe receive cultural messages that encourage them to put others’ needs before their own. Women’s sexual enjoyment and wellbeing matter. That’s why we do what we do. “

According to the website’s FAQ page, Sexy Liberation is open to suggestions for which free products they offer on the site. If shoppers have a product suggestion they can submit requests by email.

Sexy Liberation’s main goal is to help women understand their bodies and enable them to embrace their own sources of pleasure.

“A woman who knows herself sexually will feel more confident talking honestly with her partner about her needs and desires,” the website reads. “If you are woman in a relationship that is having trouble getting off, we are here for you.”

Head over to Sexy Liberation to pick up a free or discounted sex toy.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices