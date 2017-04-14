This Tweet About Pet Names Could Change Your Relationship For The Better

Most couples come up with pet names for each other fairly early into a relationship: Baby, babe, boo, sweetheart ― we all have our faves.

While those are all classics, there’s nothing wrong with switching things up every now and then. Last week, Twitter user @cybersygh suggested doing just that and it really caught on:

Call your girl your favorite snack if you real — king sigh (@cybersygh) April 6, 2017

Things escalated quickly after that, when Bela Garces (@djbbga on Twitter) showed the tweet to her boyfriend Isaac and posted his reaction:

Isaac loved the idea:

He got a little carried away but it was adorable:

Garces’ hilarious tweet quickly went viral, with over 87K reshares and 241K “likes.”

The 19-year-old told The Huffington Post she couldn’t stop laughing at the nicknames and that Isaac hasn’t stopped since.

“It just makes me laugh every time, it’s so silly,” she said. “He calls me food names in person too, and I try to call him food names back but he’s a lot funnier. My favorite is when he calls me Colombian snacks since we’re both Colombian!”

Here are the two adorable soft tacos together, with one of their favorite foods:

After Garces’ tweet went viral, people kept the momentum going, sharing the food-related terms of endearment they’d texted their girlfriends and boyfriends:

He doesn't even have Twitter. You have started a revolution @cybersygh pic.twitter.com/ngbYbIsjmj — Madi Nguyen (@madiainu7) April 12, 2017

Does it get any more romantic than “you’re more than a snack, you’re a meal?” Nope, not as far as we’re concerned.

Share your favorite snack-related pet name in the comments.

Source: Queer Voices