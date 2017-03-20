This Tribute To Single Parents Just Might Make You Cry

We’re all familiar with Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, but did you know there’s also a National Single Parent Day?

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan officially designated March 21 as a day of acknowledgement for the hard work of single parents nationwide.

Three decades later, too few of us are aware of the holiday, including most single parents themselves. In a new heartwarming ad from Angel Soft, single dads and moms are told about the holiday and share what it’s like to raise their kids without any additional help.

“He is the coolest kid ever,” a single dad named Jonathon says of his three-year-old son. “[But] it was a new world to me: the teething, the crying at night, the unexplained rashes.”

All three parents say rent and childcare are expenses that weigh heavily on them. Midway through the ad, Angel Soft presents each parent with a surprise that will definitely lighten their loads. Watch the video above to see how it all plays out.

