This Singer's New Video Is A Cross-Generational Look At Queer Love

Singer-songwriter Tom Goss casts a spotlight on LGBTQ relationships across generations with the new video for his heartfelt ballad, “More Than Temporary.”

The Huffington Post got an exclusive look at the new video, which begins with a commitment-shy gay man parting ways with a date. After the man observes several older, same-sex couples canoodling across town, his hesitation about the date subsides. The clip concludes with several “When Harry Met Sally…”-style video testimonials from real-life couples.

Goss, who originally hails from Wisconsin, said he “really wanted to create something that honored LGBTQ seniors and long-term relationships” with the song, which is featured on his 2016 album, “What Doesn’t Break.”

“I’m grateful to those that have come before me. They have paved the way for the rights and privileges that I take for granted,” he told The Huffington Post. “Hopefully this video can highlight the beauty and inspiration of LGBTQ seniors, and in turn, give an example to those that are hesitant to dive into love.”

The 35-year-old singer has had a busy year. In March 2016, he put a same-sex spin on the Dusty Springfield classic, “Son of a Preacher Man,” with a video that racked up over a million views on YouTube. Citing Dave Matthews, David Gray and Seal as artistic influences, Goss said he “absolutely” feels a responsibly to tackle queer themes in his musical output.

“The entertainment industry, as a whole, has ignored queer themes and stories,” he told HuffPost in October. “That’s only now beginning to change. It’s is my responsibility to work to transcend those boundaries, to tell these stories as accurately and authentically as I possibly can.”

For the latest in LGBTQ culture, don’t miss the Queer Voices newsletter.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices