Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

October 28, 2017

This Short Film Hilariously Examines Dangerous Expectations Of Masculinity Among Gay Men

And we have comedian Drew Droege to thank for writing it!
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.