This Rap Is The Perfect Anthem For All The Dog Moms Out There

Dog moms, we’ve found your summer jam.

In a viral video created by dog product subscription service Bark Box, two proud doggo moms ― MCs T-Spoon and ZZtophalf ― spit some lines about what it means to be a true provider for your pup. Some choice lyrics?

“Went to the vet ‘cause her poop was volcanic // We put her on a diet now that shit is organic.”

Boom, mic drop.

