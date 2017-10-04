This LGBTQ Show For The Whole Family Has The Perfect Explanation Of Drag Culture

The Trevor Project Celebrates 20 Years of Saving Lives Watch The Video: Entertainment Reporter: Lily Khuu | Video Journalist: Sarah Woodward If you are reading this article and are in the LGBT community, there is a high chance that you or someone you know in the community has considered suicide at some point. LGBT youth have statistically been more likely to commit suicide than non-LGBT […]

AE Exclusive: Lucy Whittaker Releases Take Me Away’ EP Lucy Whittaker is a 20 year-old lesbian Electro Pop artist from the UK. We first introduced her here on AfterEllen in our 15 Lesbian, Bi, and Queer Musical Artists You Need to Know lineup. Last February she released the video for her latest single, ‘I’m Not Ever Coming Back Again’ which was introduced on BBC […]