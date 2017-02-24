This Is What The Academy Awards Looked Like In 1997

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

With the 89th annual Academy Awards just a few days away, let us once again pay homage to the show’s past.

Today, we’re strolling down memory lane all the way back to the 1997 ceremony, when Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman (wearing that oh-so-memorable chartreuse Galliano gown) walked the carpet hand-in-hand and Felicity Huffman sported some trendy round sunglasses.

In terms of awards, Geoffrey Rush and Frances McDormand took home the night’s top acting honors for their roles in “Shine” and “Fargo,” respectively. The ceremony’s biggest award ― Best Picture ― went to “The English Patient,” and its director, Anthony Minghella, took home the statue for directing.

Below are some highlights from the ‘97 ceremony. The nostalgia is real.

