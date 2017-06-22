This Guy Wore A Dress To Work To Expose Dress Code Double Standards

On an uncomfortably hot day in Buckinghamshire, England on Monday, a call center worker named Joey tried to wear a pair of “smart shorts” to his office, paired with a black button down shirt.

After being sent home from work for dressing inappropriately, Joey returned to the office in an outfit worn by many of his women colleagues: a summer dress.

He documented his acts of sartorial resistance on Twitter:

If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so? pic.twitter.com/UD0AQ6ZCbP — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

Answer: nope. Just been sent home from work — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

According to the Daily Mail and Joey’s tweets, the company he works for changed their dress-code policy in response to his act of resistance.

Even though Joey tweeted that he was allowed to go back home and change into his shorts, he opted to stick to the dress.

“They said it was a bit too colourful and asked if I wanted to go home and change because they were letting us wear shorts because of my ‘protest’ ― but I said I was happy to stay,” he told the Daily Mail.

Other people on Twitter were happy about his preferred look, too, tweeting their support:

You are a legend! Glad my employers are more lenient! Think I would have gone down the dress route too! pic.twitter.com/GsPrITUuxH — Nicholas Divall (@NDivall) June 21, 2017

I love this. Fair play to you man. Great legs too — Danny James (@ImDanny_James) June 21, 2017

Tbh , you look better in the dress than you did the shorts. And honestly, I love this whole tweet thread. #rooting4u — (@havana_bluex) June 21, 2017

I'm proud of what you did. It's been one sided way too long. Congratulations for being that guy xxx — TrueRomance (@Fofine) June 22, 2017

TL; DR ― stop policing peoples’ clothing (especially during a heatwave).

HuffPost has reached out to Joey for comment and will update accordingly.

H/T Mashable

