This Couple Just Dropped A Rap Music Video To Announce Their Breakup

After an impressive seven-year run as a couple, Jeremy Spann and Blake Larson couldn’t just change their status to “single” on Facebook and call it a day.

Instead, the Mesa, Arizona-based exes released an ~iconic~ (OK fine, totally dorky) rap music video to let their mutual friends know that they’ll always be tight even if the relationship is over.

The “Official Blaremy Breakup Music Video” (yes, they obviously have a couple portmanteau like Brangelina and Bennifer) parodies Biz Markie’s classic “Just a Friend” and has over 22,000 views on YouTube so far. It starts off by chronicling the couple’s early days as fraternity brothers at Arizona State:

The pair eventually started a real estate business and bought a home together. Unfortunately, Blaremy grew apart over personal differences. (But clearly, they’re still on the same page creatively.)

“You wanna travel the world and have brunch in Brussels, I wanna settle down and put together some puzzles,” Spann raps, as pics of the couple through the years flash by.

In an interview with HuffPost, Spann said family and friends have been super supportive about the split, even if they’re not exactly sure what “reaction” emoji to use on the Facebook post.

“One friend shared the post with the caption, ‘A video where you have NO idea what you should be feeling!’” the 26-year-old said. “The overall sentiment seemed to be that they wished us the best and hoped more separating couples could part ways like this.”

Larson, 28, said the video speaks to how civil they hope to keep things moving forward.

“Even though we are breaking up I still care a lot about Jeremy and I wanted to make sure we ended things in a way we could feel good about each other,” he explained. “I will always appreciate the growth I experienced during the relationship.”

Mad respect, Blaremy.

Source: Queer Voices