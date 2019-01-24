Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

January 24, 2019

This Comic Will Hit Home If You're Constantly Falling Asleep

Love means never having to say you’re sorry for dozing off on movie night.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.