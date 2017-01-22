This Comedian Feels 'Emboldened' To Be Gay After The 2016 Election

Writer-performer Justin Sayre is among the ranks of those disappointed by the results of the 2016 presidential election, but he’s found a silver lining.

In his latest video for HuffPost Queer Voices, Sayre said the rise of President Donald Trump has given him the “overwhelming urge to be so gay that I start to make people around me uncomfortable.”

“It’s nice to think of myself as a threat to American security again,” he said, nodding to Trump’s explicitly anti-LGBTQ agenda. “It’s nice to think that I’m the priority, that what I’m doing is so terrible and wrong that we have to shut this motherf**ker down. So I’m ready!”

Sayre’s “International Order of Sodomites” (I.O.S.) gathers once a month for “The Meeting,” a variety show honoring an artist or a cultural work that is iconic to the LGBTQ community. The next edition of “The Meeting” hits Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater in New York on Jan. 22.

You can check out Sayre’s comedy album, “The Gay Agenda,” here. Meanwhile, the latest episode of “Sparkle & Circulate with Justin Sayre,” the official I.O.S. podcast, was released this month featuring an interview with legendary drag personality Lady Bunny.

You can also view some previous performances from “The Meeting” on Sayre’s official YouTube page. For more Sayre, head to Facebook and Twitter.

