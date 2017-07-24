This Bridal Shop Is Under Fire (Again) For Turning Away A Lesbian Couple
W.W. Bridal Boutique’s co-owner said it was a matter of “personal convictions.”
Source: Queer Voices
W.W. Bridal Boutique’s co-owner said it was a matter of “personal convictions.”
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y