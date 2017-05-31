Quir dot Net

May 31, 2017

This Artist Will Draw Your Portrait If You Share Your Darkest Secret

Philippines-based illustrator Terence Eduarte takes the kind of secrets people would be wary to tell their closest friends and illustrates them for the whole Internet to see.

The art project ― called 100 Days of Secrets ― started two months ago, when the 24-year-old artist asked his friends to share their secrets in exchange for a portrait. Since then, he’s received secret submissions from Instagram followers from around the world. 

The resulting works explore complicated, knotty personal issues, from learning of a parent’s extramarital affair:

To confessions about catfishing:

"I catfish guys on random dating sites. I enjoy pretending to be someone who i'm not." #100daysofsecrets #the100dayproject

A post shared by Terence Eduarte (@trnz.eduarte) on Apr 21, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

In an interview with HuffPost, Eduarte said he was taken aback by strangers’ willingness to open up to him. 

“I think the project has become an outlet for people to let out thoughts and feelings they normally wouldn’t tell anyone,” he said.

"I know what it's like to be the other woman. And it has happened more than once." #100daysofsecrets #the100dayproject

A post shared by Terence Eduarte (@trnz.eduarte) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Some people tell Eduarte they’re just thankful to have a sounding board for their secrets, regardless of the portrait. 

“A lot of people who have written to me said they really didn’t mind if I’m not able to include them in the project,” he said. “They just wanted to share their burden with someone.”

See more of the illustrations below and head to Instagram to see the full 100 Days Of Secrets project:

