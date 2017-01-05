This Ann Coulter Tweet Sure Looks Like A Shoutout To White Supremacists
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter sent out a cryptic tweet Thursday morning that some are saying is an endorsement of white supremacy.
Some have postured that it’s a nod to the upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20.
But that’s in 15 days. Not 14. Even the GOP agrees.
A quick Google search indicates it may be a biblical reference, implying virtue.
But others have quickly pointed out that 14 is a popular reference for white nationalists.
That’s because the most popular slogan for white supremacists happens to be 14 words: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” The phrase is widely referred to as “14 Words” or “Fourteen Words” or just “14.” It was coined by David Lane, a member of the white supremacist terrorist group known as The Order.
Coulter’s “14!” has been overwhelmingly answered with “88,” a reference to another one of Lane’s white supremacist terms. It stems from his “88 Precepts,” a list of statements on what he calls “natural law.”
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 88 is often used among neo-Nazis, because H is the eighth letter of the alphabet and 88 stands for “Heil Hitler.”
Coulter hasn’t responded to replies about the tweet. And her next tweet didn’t offer any insight either:
If the tweet was a reference to white nationalism, it wouldn’t be the first time Coulter has flirted with the ideology. She once made comments in support of voting laws that were uncomfortably similar to Nazi Germany’s Nuremberg Laws of 1935.
We’ve reached out to Coulter to find out more, and will update if she replies.
