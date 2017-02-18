This Amazing Video Is Taking Voguing Out Of The Club And Into The Streets

Voguing, the classic queer dance, takes center stage ― but off stage and off the runway ― in a stunning new video entitled “HANDS.”

Creator Kemar Jewel, who previously released “Voguing Train,” told The Huffington Post that the video is intended to help people understand that no matter who you are or how you identify, voguing can be a part of your life.

“The beauty of taking vogue and putting it into everyday life is that it helps to reveal the people who are apart of voguing and ballroom culture as apart of society,” Jewel told The Huffington Post. “Seeing voguing in parks, schools, bars, and churches (shameless plug for my next video) helps to bring awareness that this style of dance is used to celebrate life and self-expression.”

Check out “HANDS” for above. Missed “Voguing Train”? Head here to check it out.

