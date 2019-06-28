This 1968 Film Showcased Drag Queens Decades Before RuPaul And 'Pose'
Frank Simon’s “The Queen” debuted at a time when gender nonconformity was taboo. A newly restored version hits theaters this month.
Source: Queer Voices
