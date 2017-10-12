These ‘Gayby’ Stars Reunited For A New Series That’s Bloody Good Fun

Cara Delevingne and Rose McGowan Stand Up To Harvey Weinstein Cara Delevingne spoke out on Instagram on Tuesday, detailing the sexual harassment she faced from Harvey Weinstein during an audition. “When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was […]

Could This Be the Dawn of the Lesbian Action Heroine? In February 2016, I wrote an article about the absence of lesbian action heroines on the big screen, assessing at the time that as steps on the way to getting one, Hollywood needed to first have more lesbian main characters in general, and second, more lesbians in the action genre. Little did I know that […]