These Cream-Filled Penis Waffles Are Arousing Lots Of Attention

New GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore wants to make gays illegal Roy Moore, the new Republican nominee to be US Senator from Alabama, wants to make gay people illegal. We need to stop Roy Moore. Donate to Moore’s progressive opponent, Doug Jones. And help us take back the Senate, and our country. That’s only a small taste of just how bad Moore is. Moore is the […]

What religious right leader had an affinity for gay sex art? How’s that headline for a teaser? In today’s podcast, Cliff Schecter I delve into a number of topics — primarily Obamacare repeal and Paul Manafort’s latest legal problems with the FBI — but we also touch on a number of other issues in the news, including the strange tale of a new bundt pan I […]