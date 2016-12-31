These 16 Great Videos Remind Us What It Meant To Be LGBTQ In 2016

2016 will be remembered as a particularly challenging year for many people, including those in the LGBTQ community.

The June 12 Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida and the controversy surrounding transgender “bathroom bills” in states like North Carolina left many queer people feeling vulnerable. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s surprise election victory in November cast a grim shadow on the future of LGBTQ rights after a series of progressive strides under President Barack Obama.

The year’s uncertainty was, of course, reflected on countless social media outlets. These 16 incredible videos ― which made a splash on Facebook, Twitter and other social media outlets over the past year ― represent 12 months of LGBTQ trials and tribulations, as well as the community’s cheeky sense of humor.

A few same-sex couples gave us life (and fitness) goals by organizing heartfelt proposals at the gym. An iconic “Mean Girls” scene got a hilarious, all-male redux in support of Hillary Clinton, and the bisexual community got the rock anthem it didn’t know it needed. LGBTQ allies got in on the fun, too: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Justin Bieber and Judy Garland’s daughter, Lorna Luft, helped us mourn the 49 Orlando victims in poignant ways.

Take a look back at 2016 with these 16 great videos.

