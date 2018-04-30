Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

April 30, 2018

'The Voice' Contestant Makes Aussie TV History By Proposing To His Boyfriend

Nathan Brake said Sunday’s audition was the “perfect opportunity” to pop the question.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.