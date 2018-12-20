The Tucker Carlson Boycott Isn’t Censorship. It’s Fighting Speech With Speech.

Here’s Why Tumblr’s Porn Ban Is Good for Lesbians **TRIGGER WARNING: Contains Descriptions of Pornographic Content** Porn has become so normalized in mainstream culture that many young people assume that it’s just a part of life. Pornography is usually portrayed in a positive light, but, if you look closer, you’ll see there’s nothing good about it. While plenty of people are upset over […]

Co-opting the L: Homophobia & The Thought Police Dear Lesbians, I’m not supposed to be saying any of this, but as long as I can, I will. Where to even begin? Last year, when I spoke on the phone with the founder of one of the few lesbian publications still remaining, I asked how many lesbians she had on staff. She said “one.” […]