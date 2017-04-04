The Trailer For Spike's Heath Ledger Documentary Will Make You Misty-Eyed

It’s been almost 10 years since Heath Ledger died of an accidental overdose, but the world has not forgotten him.

The late actor is the subject of a new documentary, soon to be released by Spike, titled “I Am Heath Ledger.” The trailer for the film, which includes interviews with his friends, family and fellow Hollywood stars, was released on Tuesday ― and it’s got us reaching for the tissues.

“Heath was the most alive human,” says singer-songwriter Ben Harper. “If it wasn’t on the edge, it didn’t interest him.”

The almost 3-minute spot features plenty of intimate footage of Ledger ― and his signature smile ― along with clips from some of his most famous movies, including “Brokeback Mountain” and “Lords of Dogtown.”

You can watch the whole trailer above.

“I Am Heath Ledger” premieres on April 23 at the Tribeca Film Festival, with limited release starting May 3. It will also air on May 17 on Spike.

