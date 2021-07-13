The Snubs And Surprises Of The 2021 Emmy Nominations
We’re scratching our heads at “Emily in Paris,” while delighted for “PEN15.”
Source: Queer Voices
We’re scratching our heads at “Emily in Paris,” while delighted for “PEN15.”
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y