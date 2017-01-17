Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

January 17, 2017

The Magical Evolution Of Michelle Obama, In Less Than Ten Seconds

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Tuesday marks First Lady Michelle Obama’s 53rd birthday. And what better way to recognize it than marvel at her magical evolution, as evidenced in the gif below: 

From her days as a pint-sized toddler to her role as a statuesque and dazzling first lady, Obama has always carried a certain charm that helps to make her so special. 

Take a look at the gif above, provided to us by Company Reviews, to watch how she has grown over the years and revel in all the back girl magic she epitomizes.

Happy birthday, FLOTUS! 

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.