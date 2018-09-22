The Cast Of 'Assassination Nation' Is Going To War With Misogyny

Music Review: ‘Chris’ is French Pop with Soft Butch Swagger With her debut album, Christine and the Queens became a global sensation in 2015. Her catchy synthetic beats, uniquely French charm, and earnest lyrics made for a winning combination. And now she returns as Chris. Héloïse Letissier is back with a brand new persona and twenty-three tracks to go with it – the songs are […]

Lesbianing With AE: Are your standards too high or are you just a dating perfectionist? Dear Lindsey, I have been in a dating rut for the last year. I’ve gone out with many women who I met on dating apps and a woman that my coworker set me up with who was so not my type, but I appreciated her effort. Despite giving it a good try I have not […]