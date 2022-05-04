RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

May 4, 2022

The Abortion Ruling Is Set To Be A Political Earthquake

Democrats hope an unpopular ruling can help them survive a hostile environment.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.