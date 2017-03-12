The 5 Times I Wish I’d Outed Myself As Bisexual

Bisexuals are everywhere. We comprise more than half of the lesbian, gay and bisexual community.

So why do we see bisexuals so rarely? Research shows that only 28 percent of bisexuals are out, even to the most important people in their lives, compared with 77 percent of gay men and 71 percent of lesbians.

One reason is obvious: While heterosexual or homosexual people can generally let the gender of their dates convey their sexual orientation, bisexuals have to explicitly, verbally out themselves to become visible.

