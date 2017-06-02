The 10 Brands That The LGBTQ Community Perceives To Be The Most Inclusive

Technology brands are consistently viewed as the most inclusive for the LGBTQ community, a new survey has found.

YouGov BrandIndex named Amazon as the best perceived brand by queer consumers, while Netflix and YouTube came in at third and fourth place, respectively.

There were a number of surprising outliers. New to the Top 10 this year was Dawn, which came in fifth place. The dishwashing liquid brand featured a transgender mother in an April ad, which can be viewed below, as part of its #RealMoms campaign.

In a Thursday interview with Brandchannel, YouGov BrandIndex CEO Ted Marzilli said that LGBTQ consumers naturally gravitated to products whose advertising efforts were queer-inclusive. “I don’t think it’s a matter of taste as really this: gay men and women ― like all of us ― generally like to see themselves depicted in mainstream advertising,” he said.

Though LGBTQ people continue to made strides toward equality, Marzilli doesn’t think that the need for a survey to determine the best-perceived brands among queer consumers will be going away anytime soon. “I believe it will always be necessary,” he said, “since the LGBTQ community is a demographic in its own right, as much as parents, minorities and millennials.”

Check out the top 10 brands in YouGov BrandIndex’s LGBT Brand Perception Rankings below.

