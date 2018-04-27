Texas Man Who Killed Neighbor Uses 'Gay Panic' Defense And Avoids Murder Charge
James Miller was instead found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2015 death of Daniel Spencer.
Source: Queer Voices
