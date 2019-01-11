Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

January 11, 2019

Terry Crews Perfectly Explains Why People Are Still Upset With Kevin Hart

“He feels like he’s being attacked,” the actor said. “But the truth is, he’s not.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.