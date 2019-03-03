Terry Crews Apologizes For Claiming Kids Of Same-Sex Parents 'Severely Malnourished'

Announcing Our Acquisition by Lesbian Nation! AfterEllen Has New Owners! We have some very exciting news to share! This past Friday, AfterEllen was acquired by Lesbian Nation, which is a limited liability company privately owned by yours truly (Memoree Joelle) and Gaye Chapman, my business partner. We purchased AfterEllen because we wanted to ensure that the site is around for many years to […]

Women’s History: “Passing” in a Man’s World The movie “Albert Nobbs” was criminally neglected by viewers. Although stars Glenn Close and Janet McTeer were both nominated for Oscars and Golden Globes (neither won), the film earned a middling 56% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed a paltry $5.6 million at the box office. In short: no one saw it. But the story was […]