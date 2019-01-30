Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson Show Love For 'Empire' Co-Star Jussie Smollett
Smollett has been released from the hospital after he was the victim of what police said may be a “racially-charged assault.”
Source: Queer Voices
Smollett has been released from the hospital after he was the victim of what police said may be a “racially-charged assault.”
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y