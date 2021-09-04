RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

September 4, 2021

Tens Of Thousands Protest For Gay Marriage In Switzerland

Same-sex couples can only apply for civil unions in the country.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.