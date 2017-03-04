Tens Of People Rally Across The Country In 'March 4 Trump'
Hours after Donald Trump accused his predecessor Barack Obama of wire-tapping Trump Tower before the election, the president’s fans gathered in cities across the country to show their support.
And with the help of Trump protesters, many of the crowds appeared to top dozens of people or more.
To be sure, there were throngs of people in cities like Nashville, Tennessee, parts of Florida and some other states. And crowds were decidedly bigger than that really sad, lonely one in Maine. But the “March 4 Trump” rallies Saturday showed a stark contrast between crowds in support of the president and the hundreds of thousands of people who swept the nation in protest over the past few months.
According to organizers at March4Trump.org, the rallies were held for just that ― support of the president:
President Trump has thankfully set a new course, and no matter your race, creed, color, gender, orientation, age, or anything else traitors exploit to divide, We The People are one. Come show your support for him, each other, and our country right in the heart of our capital.
Speakers at various demonstrations railed against the media and protesters, called for Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to be jailed, accused Democrats of “forgetting 9/11” by electing the 44th president and generally lamented people lamenting Trump. An outbreak of violence was also documented at the capitol building in St. Paul, Minnesota.
“Hoping that our president fails ― our president who is the captain of the American ship ― if you hope he fails, we will all sink on that ship,” one speaker said at a rally in Washington, D.C.
Trump, who was scheduled to stay at the Mar-a-Lago Club over the weekend, reportedly stopped a motorcade in Palm Beach to wave at supporters.
Here’s a look at some of the rallies across the country that folks on Twitter shared images of:
Colorado
Indiana
Tennessee
Minnesota
Washington, D.C.
Ohio
Patriots from both sides of the aisle took over Columbus.
Missouri
New Jersey
Pennsylvania
Florida
New York
