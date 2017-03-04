Tens Of People Rally Across The Country In 'March 4 Trump'

Hours after Donald Trump accused his predecessor Barack Obama of wire-tapping Trump Tower before the election, the president’s fans gathered in cities across the country to show their support.

And with the help of Trump protesters, many of the crowds appeared to top dozens of people or more.

The #March4Trump rally in Raleigh has been met with a group of protesters. pic.twitter.com/p4CZ3Hm24N — Taj Simmons (@TajBSimmons) March 4, 2017

To be sure, there were throngs of people in cities like Nashville, Tennessee, parts of Florida and some other states. And crowds were decidedly bigger than that really sad, lonely one in Maine. But the “March 4 Trump” rallies Saturday showed a stark contrast between crowds in support of the president and the hundreds of thousands of people who swept the nation in protest over the past few months.

According to organizers at March4Trump.org, the rallies were held for just that ― support of the president:

President Trump has thankfully set a new course, and no matter your race, creed, color, gender, orientation, age, or anything else traitors exploit to divide, We The People are one. Come show your support for him, each other, and our country right in the heart of our capital.

Speakers at various demonstrations railed against the media and protesters, called for Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to be jailed, accused Democrats of “forgetting 9/11” by electing the 44th president and generally lamented people lamenting Trump. An outbreak of violence was also documented at the capitol building in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“Hoping that our president fails ― our president who is the captain of the American ship ― if you hope he fails, we will all sink on that ship,” one speaker said at a rally in Washington, D.C.

Trump, who was scheduled to stay at the Mar-a-Lago Club over the weekend, reportedly stopped a motorcade in Palm Beach to wave at supporters.

BREAKING: President Trump stops Motorcade near Mar-A-Lago to wave at supporters and say Thank You #Florida #BreakingNews #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/5TAzftYWPm — Trump Street Team FL (@ChatRevolve) March 4, 2017

Here’s a look at some of the rallies across the country that folks on Twitter shared images of:

Colorado

Indiana

@realDonaldTrump March 4 Trump rally is so much smaller than your ego yet larger than your hands. Live shot from Indiana. #notmypresident pic.twitter.com/BeyO9q4WM6 — Jennifer Winslow (@jenslowwin) March 4, 2017

Tennessee

Minnesota

#March4Trump rally at capitol building in St. Paul turns violent. Agitators spray mace/use what appears to be stun gun. At least 5 arrested pic.twitter.com/MFnhTEF4Z4 — Craig Norkus (@CraigNorkus) March 4, 2017

Washington, D.C.

Ohio

Patriots from both sides of the aisle took over Columbus.

Pretty intense atmosphere as hundreds of anti-trump protesters face off with #March4Trump in downtown Columbus, OH. #organizeCBUS @soit_goes pic.twitter.com/pS6f4JTOhp — SURJ Columbus (@SURJColumbusOH) March 4, 2017

Missouri

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

All the proud Americans during Pledge of Allegiance at #March4Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Gxl9B6Bxdm — Lady Godiva (@GoTTdiva) March 4, 2017

Florida

New York

#March4Trump NYC oooooh big anti tramp fascists pic.twitter.com/rBO5G3XivF — BAD WOLF (@EmaCumenforu) March 4, 2017

