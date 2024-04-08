Tegan And Sara Silently Roast JoJo Siwa For 'Gay Pop' Comment

Quir.net brings you several news feeds from reputable sources from the internet reporting about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.
Sponsors
Quin Aw , Akron REALTOR®
Quin is a fully licensed real estate professional who is ready to help you with all your home buying or home selling needs. Please visit her blog for essential information about the Greater Akron real estate market.
Transcription Smith LLC Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Today’s show is all about Colin Powell’s death from complications associated with Covid, and his mixed legacy as an African-American trailblazer, who was the first Black US Secretary of State, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and National Security Adviser, who also had a few blots on his record, including his support for banning gays from […]
Today’s podcast is an interview with Dixon Osburn, an old friend and colleague who was one of the key players in the repeal of the US military’s ban on gay service members, the infamous “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. Dixon has a new book out about the history of DADT, “Mission Possible: The Story of […]
In his captivating memoir, famed sex columnist Alexander Cheves details his childhood as the football-playing son of evangelical Christians, growing up on a farm and doing missionary work. There are the universal queer experiences of adolescent sexual experimentation, unrequited crushes, and the fear of being exposed. But those are the calm parts of the roller […]