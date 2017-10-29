Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

October 29, 2017

‘Teen Wolf’ Star Colton Haynes Marries Jeff Leatham In Palm Springs

You won’t believe who officiated the “Cher meets Guns ‘N Roses” ceremony.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.