RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

July 11, 2019

Supercut Shows Fox News Hosts Freaking Out Over The U.S. Women's Soccer Team

Laura Ingraham and other Fox personalities attack the champions in a new montage.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.