'Streetkids, A New Musical' Shines A Light On Our Forgotten Trans Community

Ten LGBT-Friendly Jewelry Stores for Engagement Rings Summer (lesbian) love is in the air. If you’re thinking of proposing to your girlfriend tomorrow or even a few years from now, it’s so important your money goes to the right place, especially given Donald Trump’s presidency. LGBT and LGBT-friendly businesses need all the support they can muster. Our list covers mostly online retailers […]

Lesbians are in Vogue, and here’s why that matters. Despite being the first letter in the LGBT, lesbians don’t often get centered in today’s culture. Compared to our gay male counterparts, lesbians have far fewer spaces – both online and off – dedicated to us. Most lesbian bars have closed, and unlike gay men, we get monthly “all-inclusive” events at best, but certainly not […]