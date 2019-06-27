Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

June 27, 2019

Street Artist Pegasus Celebrates Pride Month With Stunning 'Love Always Wins' Mural

The artist honored the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in the most vibrant way.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.