Street Artist Pegasus Celebrates Pride Month With Stunning 'Love Always Wins' Mural

Butch/Femme Relationships: A Lesbian Way of Loving The relationships between butch lesbians and femme lesbians have a long recorded history, with descriptions of what we would identify as butch/femme unions dating back centuries, images appearing in the early twentieth century, and finally these identities being coined as such in the mid-twentieth century. For many who may be unfamiliar with the complexities of […]

Listen to an exclusive clip from Audible’s new “Motherstruck!” with Staceyann Chin Audible is giving us more lesbian content to end Pride month with a bang! AfterEllen has an exclusive clip from the audiobook featuring Staceyann Chin. Lesbian moms will appreciate this one in particular, but women of all walks of life are sure to enjoy the story. MotherStruck is the true story of Staceyann Chin, a […]