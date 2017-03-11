‘Stonewall Is A Pro-Cop Bar’: The Paradox Of Being An LGBTQ Gentrifier

Many lament the loss of a city’s historically gay neighborhood to the forces of gentrification. Less often do they question the role those gayborhoods play in cities’ wide-ranging redevelopment strategies. Decades before middle-class transplants found themselves unable to afford the astronomical rents in, say, the Castro or Greenwich Village, those neighborhoods’ previous residents—many of them LGBTQ themselves—were similarly priced out.

Source: Queer Voices