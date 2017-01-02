Stars Slam 'Hidden Figures' Singer's Homophobic Sermon

Gospel singer Kim Burrell is being called out by some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names for preaching that gay people are “perverted” and claiming they have “embarrassed” God.

In a video that appeared on YouTube on Friday, Burrell, a pastor at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, gives a sermon about the dangers of homosexuality:

Now “Hidden Figures” stars Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer, as well as Pharrell Williams, who sings “I See a Victory” with Burrell on the film’s soundtrack, are speaking out against the sermon.

I agree. We are all God's children equal in his eyes. Hatred isn't the answer. Intolerance isn't… https://t.co/vztGSNkEMF — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) December 31, 2016

Other celebrities, including Questlove and Chaka Khan, have also challenged Burrell’s homophobic comments.

*facepalm* No Kim No!! — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) December 31, 2016

I want Christians to focus on actually being Christlike & compassionate to their fellow man. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) December 31, 2016

It NEVER fails that ministries promoting judgment & hate have NOTHING 2 do with the divine. LOVE is 4 EVERYONE! #SelectiveMorality — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) December 31, 2016

The pastor, who previously sang on a track with queer artist Frank Ocean, released a video on Saturday to address the controversy but did not apologize for her remarks, claiming instead that she had been misunderstood.

Burrell is scheduled to sing with Williams on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday. As of Monday morning, DeGeneres, one of Hollywood’s most famous out entertainers, had not addressed the situation or whether Burrell would still appear on her show later this week.

