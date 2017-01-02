Stars Slam 'Hidden Figures' Singer's Homophobic Sermon

January 2, 2017
Gospel singer Kim Burrell is being called out by some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names for preaching that gay people are “perverted” and claiming they have “embarrassed” God.
In a video that appeared on YouTube on Friday, Burrell, a pastor at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, gives a sermon about the dangers of homosexuality:
Now “Hidden Figures” stars Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer, as well as Pharrell Williams, who sings “I See a Victory” with Burrell on the film’s soundtrack, are speaking out against the sermon.
I shouldn't even have to post this as you guys should already know where I stand but If you do not pls know I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community. Actually I'm tired of that label. We all belong to the same community, a shared community called humanity. And today and tomorrow and the next day I will continue to stand with other like minded people who condemn any and all statements and actions that would seek to deny the basic humanity of our fellow brothers and sisters. We cannot sit Idly by nor will we speak silently when we are confronted with such violence against members of our community. I am personally beyond exhausted by the ignorance and bigotry living in some people. At times I want to punch and I want to slap a lot of people when I read and hear the shit that comes out their mouthes !!! I will rejoice when folks stop thinking they ARE GOD, Jesus' assistant, picking and choosing what "sins" are acceptable in the Bible, and using the Bible as a whip! WE can't afford anymore tearing down of our shared humanity. My advice: If your religion is causing you to spew out words of hate, judge, or look down on others because of who one loves then you need to change it. And fast. If the religion don't make you are more loving or better person, ditch it. But what do I know. My hope is that we ALL go into this new year considering for one moment that we don't have all the answers. My hope is that we become more understanding, less judgmental, more tolerate, and more patient with one another. Including me. HAPPY NEW YEAR. ❤
Other celebrities, including Questlove and Chaka Khan, have also challenged Burrell’s homophobic comments.
The pastor, who previously sang on a track with queer artist Frank Ocean, released a video on Saturday to address the controversy but did not apologize for her remarks, claiming instead that she had been misunderstood.
Burrell is scheduled to sing with Williams on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday. As of Monday morning, DeGeneres, one of Hollywood’s most famous out entertainers, had not addressed the situation or whether Burrell would still appear on her show later this week.
