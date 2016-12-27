'Star Wars' Actors Pay Tribute To Carrie Fisher After Her Death
The world lost an icon on Tuesday when news broke that actress Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60. She had been hospitalized last week after suffering a heart attack. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, confirmed her mother’s death, saying in part, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”
That statement couldn’t be more true. Fisher was known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in the “Star Wars” franchise, and will always be remembered for her charisma, humor and beauty.
Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-stars paid tribute to their beloved friend on social media, sharing their memories and heartfelt condolences.
Mark Hamill, who of course played Luke Skywalker in the franchise, tweeted “no words #devastated,” alongside a photo of himself and Fisher. He had been sending well wishes her way over the holiday weekend.
Fellow co-stars Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and David Prowse (Darth Vader) also posted their reactions to the sad news. Williams called Fisher “a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired,” while Mayhew said she was “the brightest light in every room she entered.”
“The Force Awakens” actors, including Lupita Nyong’o, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis, shared their condolences, as well.
“Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her,” president of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement to Deadline. “She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.”
R.I.P., Princess.
