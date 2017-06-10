St. Louis Cardinals Featuring Anti-LGBT Speaker At ‘Christian Day’

This article originally appeared on Outsports

The St. Louis Cardinals will feature Lance Berkman at the club’s “Christian Day” on Sunday, July 30. Berkman has been an outspoken opponent of the LGBT community, was one of the faces of the campaign against Houston’s equal-rights ordinance, and said that tolerance is what is destroying America. Not terrorism, not civil unrest, not the national debt. Tolerance.

The team has no LGBT or Pride Night planned, but one source with the team told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that they are thinking about having one this year or next year.

The team’s atmosphere for LGBT people came into focus when former Minor League ballplayer Tyler Dunnington revealed that he had heard some very negative comments about gay people in the Cardinals system.

Attendees of “Christian Day” are asked to support military families by bringing food and other grocery items to donate.

