Someone Vandalized D.C. LGBT Community Center And Assaulted An Employee

A visitor vandalized a prominent LGBT community center on Georgia Avenue NW and assaulted an employee on Sunday.

The suspect walked into Casa Ruby on Sunday afternoon and a verbal altercation ensued with an employee of the non profit, according to the Metropolitan Police Department report. The altercation turned violent when the suspect approached the employee and hit her in the forehead with his pointer finger. Then, the suspect thew a bar of soap at her. He left, but not before throwing a brick through the front door and kicking it.

