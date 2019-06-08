Some U.S. Embassies, Diplomats Defy Trump Policy Against Flying Rainbow Pride Flags

Buttigieg calls out Trump for draft-dodging & attacking McCain Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg called out Donald Trump yesterday for his ongoing criticism of John McCain. In a tweet, Buttigieg not only said that we should “honor” McCain as “a war hero,” but the openly-gay candidate also noted that Trump dodged the draft in Vietnam with a “faked disability.” Trump got four draft deferments […]

Help Mayor Pete Buttigieg qualify for the Democratic debates Help Mayor Pete Buttigieg qualify for the Democratic presidential debates. He needs 65,000 donors from 20 states to qualify. Helps us break this LGBT glass ceiling. Please donate to Mayor Pete & share. Thanks so much. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is a fresh and exciting new voice in Democratic politics. He’s an openly-gay […]