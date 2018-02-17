So, Your Obsession With Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Is Back? Let Experts Explain Why.
“We think to ourselves, ‘If they can get through it, maybe I can, too!’ But it just doesn’t work like that.”
Source: Queer Voices
“We think to ourselves, ‘If they can get through it, maybe I can, too!’ But it just doesn’t work like that.”
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y