So, Here's Kathy Griffin Holding A Very Fake, Very Bloody Donald Trump Head

This feels like an “America’s Next Top Model” challenge gone so horribly wrong.

Kathy Griffin has made a career out of shocking her public by telling stories of Lindsay Lohan’s fire crotch and simulating oral sex with Anderson Cooper on CNN, but she took things to a whole new level with this controversial photo shoot.

Shot by celebrity photographer and director Tyler Shields, the comedian stares the camera down in one photo, as she holds what resembles the bloody head of president Donald Trump.

“Kathy is all about pushing the limits and she went above and beyond on this one. Now lets just hope she stays out of jail,” a representative for Shields told HuffPost.

In other (and considerably less gory) photos shot by Shields, Griffin poses by the pool in a revealing leather getup as a man holding a camera stands above her.

According to New York Magazine writer Yashar Ali, Griffin claims that the image is an “expression of art” inspired by Trump’s comments about former Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly having “blood coming out of her eyes” and “out of her — wherever.”

1. Just spoke with @kathygriffin . She said, unapologetically, that the image of her that's gone viral is an expression of art — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

2. She believes Trump is doing tremendous damage to the country + the world and she wanted the art to reflect the seriousness of his impact — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

3. She said they were putting together a Trump mask and that led her to think of Trump's infamous statement early on in the primary. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

4. The "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her ears, blood coming out of her wherever" statement. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

5. She also said she does not condone any violence, that provocative art should remain just that: art. She does not want life to imitate art — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

We think it’s safe to say Griffin won’t be apologizing anytime soon.

HuffPost has reached out to Griffin’s representatives and will update the post accordingly. This post was updated to include Ali’s tweets.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices